Chet Brenner reflects on joining ‘100 club’

Chet Brenner is turning 100 on July 27 followed by an open house on Sunday, July 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Monterey Center Hall, in the area where Brenner used to farm.

Anticipating his deserving celebration, the World War II veteran attributes the reason he’s lived so long to “going to church every Sunday.”

He’s been going so long, he remembers the parking spaces were for horses.

His daughter, Nancy Cyrus, also attributes his longevity to staying active.

She said at the age of 97, he was still driving a tractor along farm lanes picking up dead wood to split with an ax for firewood. Then he’d go fishing.

Brenner said his favorite fishing spot is “Where the fish are biting,” which was usually Minor, Spec or Dumont Lake.

Brenner’s seen some amazing inventions in his life, but none so liberating as the used F-20 Farmall tractor he bought, which meant he no longer had to follow behind a horse while plowing, dragging and haying.

“I was behind a horse a lot,” Brenner said.

Brenner was born in Hopkins and raised working on three farms owned by his parents David and Hallie (Wheelock) Brenner. Along with his two brothers and two sisters, Brenner went to Pickle Street School when they weren’t doing farm chores.

Brenner said he didn’t go any further than the eighth grade, because his father needed him to work on the farm. Times were tough during the Great Depression and they lived off the land with little, if any, farm equipment—although his dad did purchase a boat from Hopkins Boatworks.

Brenner recalled going from farm to farm when neighbors transferred help to thresh, pick corn and do other chores by hand. Any spare time was spent hunting, fishing, rolling a buggy rim around with a T-stick or in the winter using barrel staves for skis.

He also recalled when Willis Rickson came to pick up milk. “He stopped to get milk and changed his horse at our farm,” he said. He also has fond memories of taking feed to the Hopkins Mill and returning with coal for heat. Ice was picked up in Monterey Center where it was cut from East Lake.

When his mother died in 1935 from strep throat at the age of 46, his sisters Leah and Honor Geneese stepped up to cook, can and tend the garden.

When Chet and his brother Marv left the farm to serve in World War II, brother Keith was left to watch it.

Marv came home after suffering a facial shot. Chet joined the 7th Armored Division in 1941 at the age of 21 and didn’t come home until four years later. He earned four bronze battle stars after serving with the U.S Army’s 7th Armored Division, nicknamed the Lucky 7th.

“The importance of that is they started with 45 tanks and when they got to East Germany there was one left, and he was in it,” said John West, Cyrus’s fiancé.

As a scout, Chet led the division through the Battle of the Bulge, D-Day, Normandy and over the Remagen bridge.

Back home, Chet married Evelyn Schwartz in 1949, and they had three children, Nancy, Janet and Tom. The couple bought a 100-acre farm from Chet’s parents and continued farming in Hopkins. That’s where he would dodge death a few more times.

In a head-on car crash while riding in a brand new 1956 Chevrolet, he was thrown head first into the windshield and shattered it. An extensive hospital stay followed. Then in 1967, the farm burned down.

“Things weren’t the same after that,” said Chet, still bearing the scars from saving the tractors from the flames and getting animals out of cages.

His daughter said, “We took the cows to a barn at Weick’s farm where we had to go to milk them even earlier than before.

“That’s when he got rid of the cattle.”

It’s also when Brenner went to work at Perrigo in the warehouse on Water Street. He continued crop sharing while running the warehouse for 30 years before retiring.

Chet and Evelyn were faithful members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hopkins, where he helped construct every building the church owns and Evelyn served as organist for more than 25 years. She died in 2015, while in hospice at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan. It was shortly after Brenner was an honored guest of Talons Out Honor Flight to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C.

During her hospice stay, Brenner shucked 18 pounds of walnuts his children brought from the English walnut trees on his farm. He’s still at Briarwood, shucking walnuts and beating the table at Euchre.

Although he doesn’t farm anymore, he still enjoys going for a ride on the big tractors and equipment in the fields he leases to Brenner Brothers and Sons, a third generation.

