Chase ends in foot race off M-40 in Trowbridge Township

A man who started running from police in Indiana was finally captured in Allegan County Wednesday, March 14.

According to a press release, a Michigan State Police Trooper used a maneuver to disable the vehicle about 4 p.m. on M-40 near 102nd Avenue in Trowbridge Township.

The man, identified earlier as Anthony Blatz, 44, fled from police in Indiana after they tried to arrest him for larceny and violating his probation.

He managed to make it to Lawton when a state trooper found him and chased after his car, in which his 41-year-old wife was also a passenger, until Blatz crashed in Paw Paw. He and his wife ran off on foot, police said, and they couldn’t find either.

About 4 p.m. police officers noticed another car with Indiana plates and pulled it over. The driver had apparently come and picked up Blatz and his wife.

Blatz pushed the driver out and then drove off, heading north up M-40 toward Allegan where he was finally stopped and he and his wife were arrested.

As of Monday, March 19, no charges had been filed in Allegan County.