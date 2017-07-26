Home / News / Charges sought against cyclist soliciting sex

Charges sought against cyclist soliciting sex

July 26, 2017 - 11:38
By: 
Virginia Ransbottom, Staff Writer

Allegan City Police are seeking charges against a 56-year-old Gobles man who approached a 16-year-old for immoral purposes near Hillside Learning Center in Allegan on Monday, July 24.

The suspect was wearing a backpack while riding a bicycle and tried to solicit the teenager with money and pornography material. The teen was working in the area at the time and was with other people.

Allegan police interviewed the suspect and discovered he is on the sex offender registry and rides his bicycle into Allegan daily.

Police Chief Rick Hoyer said charges are being sought and the case is being reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

In the meantime, Hoyer encouraged those witnessing suspicious activity to call police.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@ allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

