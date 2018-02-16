Changes proposed for Allegan city’s leaf pickup

Looking forward to spring, Allegan City Council members discussed changes in the City of Allegan Leaf and Brush Program for 2018.

The new proposal for spring clean up seeks to pick up curbside leaf piles by vacuum and separate brush piles from April 2-27. Fall leaf pickup is proposed the second week in October to Nov. 30, with no brush pickup at that time.

Currently, the DPW picks up loose brush and bagged yard waste the first and third week of the month beginning in April and ending in October.

With the change, the city would provide an area to drop off yard waste bags and brush throughout the year at the Public Works facility at 691 Airway Drive. Brush must not exceed four inches in diameter and be from the property owner’s regular trimming and yard clean up, not from a contracted tree removal service.

Christmas trees would be picked up curbside the first and second week of January as the weather allows and special brush pickups would be announced after high windstorms.

City council member Nancy Ingalsbee said instead of taking services away from residents, the DPW should hire more help.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister said the new plan was not taking away services but streamlining services for better streets and other maintenance projects.

DPW director Aaron Haskin said the change would allow his department to focus on potholes, mowing and other projects in between the April/Fall cleanup.

City manager Joel Dye asked council members to digest the information provided to them at the Feb. 12 meeting. He said to address maintenance needs, they should consider if nearly 90 days of operating the leaf vacuum and wood chipper was a better use of services.

One comment came from the public. Tim Perrigo said he’d like the leaf and brush program to continue as it has with pickups in the summer months.

Changes to the program will be a topic at the next city council meeting on Feb. 26.

