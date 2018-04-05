Ceremony will honor local crime victims

In commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 8-14 the Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be hosting a Tree and Room Dedication Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on Friday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. at the Allegan County Building, (next to the statue on the southeast corner) at 113 Chestnut Street, in Allegan.

Organizers said, “This year’s ceremony will be honoring a true champion and advocate for all victims of crime, Trooper Ray Hoffman.”

The public is invited to attend and community members are encouraged to join in the week’s activities and get involved in helping victims of crime.

For additional information about 2018 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Allegan County, or crime victim assistance, please contact Emelda Calanchi-Pope, Victim/Witness Coordinator at the Office of the Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney at (269) 673-0280.

The Office for Victims of Crime of the U.S. Department of Justice leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

This year’s theme—Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims—highlights how the investment of communities in crime victims expands the opportunity for victims to disclose their victimization, connect with services, and receive the support they need.

The State of Michigan will observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a candlelight ceremony in Lansing at the State Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday, April 25, at 6:00 p.m., First Floor Rotunda of the State Capitol Building, Lansing, Michigan.