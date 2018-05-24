Ceremony at West Side will unveil monument

Allegan County’s West Side Park will host a World War I centennial observation near its refurbished soldiers monument on Memorial Day Monday, May 28, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The Lake Michigan-fronting 11-acre county park at 2152 Lakeshore Drive, Ganges Township, boasts a spruced-up monument, free admission and more attractions.

Retired Brigadier Gen. C. Robert “Bob” Secrist” will be featured speaker Monday.

The ceremony will open with a welcome from county commissioner Jim Storey, followed by Holland VFW Post 2144 members posting colors.

Commissioners Tom Jessup and Dean Kapenga will lead the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, respectively. The Fennville High School Band will perform the national anthem and honored guest Shawn Stenberg, a retired SFC, will be introduced.

After Secrist’s keynote address, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Honor Guard present the monument and lay a wreath; then the Holland VFW will fire a 21-gun salute.

There will be a moment of silence, “Taps” will be played and Patricia Huyge of the Saugatuck Woman’s Club, will deliver a benediction. The Holland VFW will then retire the colors.

First-year county facilities management director Shawn Stenberg, a retired U.S. Army veteran with two combat tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, described his first sight of the park’s monument bringing tears to his eyes.

“Its plaque,” he described, “is inscribed, ‘In Memory of the Dead, In Honor of the Living World War Soldiers

of Allegan County, Mich. Erected by the Club Women of the County, 1925.’”

What at the time was the only World War ended in 1918, 100 years ago.

“At the foot of this amazing monument,” Stenberg went on, “two saplings were planted. They are now almost-100-year-old trees that stand in testament to the memory of those who gave for our country.

“Their memory now towers over the monument with amazing grace,” he said, “however, their strong stature made it difficult for people to admire the monument or even know there was a plaque on it dedicated to anything at all. The structure was also in desperate need of some mason work.”

The Allegan County Community Foundation set a goal of accepting $1,500 in donations for the restoration effort. That work has been done and the plaque relocated to the monument’s other side, allowing more people to see it, the trees and Big Lake sunsets.

“We thought,” said Stenberg, “it would be fitting to hold a remembrance ceremony on the 100th year anniversary of the war the monument was dedicated to.

“Please come if you can,” he said.