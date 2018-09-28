Casino opens poker room

Gun Lake Casino cut the ribbon Friday, Sept. 14, on its new 14-table poker room. The non-smoking area offers a variety of traditional poker games, including Omaha, Texas Hold’Em, and many others.

“This is a great new amenity that our guests have asked for,” commented Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer for Gun Lake Casino. “The Gun Lake Tribe has done a tremendous job listening to our guests and community to continue to pave the way for new offerings here at Gun Lake Casino.”

The poker room occupies the 3,500-square-foot space that was once leased by Johnny Rockets and Villa Pizza.

Approximately 60 additional jobs were added to staff the new room, including dealers, supervisors, and managers.

Gun Lake Casino’s expansion plans will continue as it works to complete a five-story, 1,200 parking space garage, along with an additional coat check, rewards center, administrative offices, bar and slots. (Photo provided)