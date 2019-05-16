Casco, two school millages renew in May 7 election

Election-night results from the May 7 polls held up and were officially certified May 8.

The relatively quiet election—only four local school districts and Casco Township had proposals before their voters—saw Saugatuck Public Schools’ ballot proposal narrowly fail while the rest passed.

In Casco, the renewal of the police millage passed 101 to 59.

It renews a 0.65-mill tax—starting this year through 2023—that raises money to fund police services. It will bring in an estimated $143,301 this year.

In part, the revenue funds the township’s contract with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office for a dedicated deputy service.

Elsewhere, non-homestead operating millages for two school districts also passed. These 18-mill levies are applied to property that is not an individual’s primary residence; it covers industrial, commercial lots as well as vacation homes and some agricultural land.

Fennville’s millage expired last year and last Tuesday’s 478-175 vote renewed it for this year only. It will provide approximately $2,697,104 in revenue for the school.

Martin’s expires at the end of this year and voters renewed it 210-57 for two years, ending in 2021. It will approximately $559,795 next year. Technically, Martin’s millage is set at 18.6524 mills, but the district can only collect on up to 18 mills of that.

The Saugatuck district’s result for its $39.94-million bond request failed 1,044 to 1,041. That three-vote margin was close enough to convince supporters to have the four precincts of votes recounted. See our our sister paper's story for more details on that, in The Commercial Record.

