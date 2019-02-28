Casco Township shooting ruled accidental; man sentenced in plea

A South Haven man was sentenced to probation and no additional jail time for a shooting that was deemed accidental.

John Allen Redaway, 46, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, Feb. 25, for sentencing on one charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker said, “The court believes Mr. Redaway did not intend to cause harm to victim in the case.”

Previous hearings in the cases against Redaway and co-defendant Allen Craig Troeger, Jr. indicated the men had gone to a home in Casco Township April 24, 2018, to get property that belonged to Troeger and after a struggle with the person living there, a shotgun went off and hit Troeger’s ex-girlfriend who was sitting in a van in the driveway.

Allegan County assistant prosecutor Steven Lanting said his office had agreed at the plea hearing to recommend local jail, probation and restitution in the case.

Attorney Robert Champion, representing Redaway, urged Bakker to follow that recommendation including time served and probation.

He asked that a probationary condition requiring an anti-alcohol tether device worn around the ankle not to be enforced because it would interfere with his client’s employment as a tree climber. Redaway explained he had to wear spikes that attached to his ankles in such a way the equipment would be in the way or damaged if he wore it.

Redaway said, “I know you are going to punish me. You can’t punish me any more than I punish myself. I hate myself for this.”

Bakker said the facts of the case were very unusual in that everything indicated Redaway hadn’t intended to shoot the victim.

She sentenced Redaway to 220 days in jail, with credit for 220 days served, and four years of probation. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim, his co-defendant or another individual.

Redaway pleaded guilty Nov. 29 to the possession of a weapon by a felon charge.

In return for the plea, Allegan County prosecutors agreed to drop charges of discharging a firearm under the influence causing serious injury as a second habitual offender, possession of a short-barreled shotgun and three counts of felony firearms.

