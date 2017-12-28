Casco Township murder suspect treated for mental health

A man accused of murdering his stepfather is still undergoing treatment at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Tyler Daniel Smith, 27, is charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of antique dealer Robert “Mark” Hill at his Casco Township home May 24.

Allegan County District Court Judge Joseph S. Skocelas ruled in August that Smith would be committed if he was incompetent to stand trial in the shooting and was committed for treatment. The judge made the decision based on a pair of reports prepared for him by the center’s experts, including one which said Smith had been influenced by voices.

The case was set for review in December, but no further hearing for competency was set based on correspondence from the center, court records stated. Another review was set for March 1.

After the crime, Michigan State Police testified in a probably cause hearing that Smith’s mother told them he’d been sitting in her and her husband’s driveway when they’d woken up.

They invited Smith in and he walked upstairs and shot his stepfather. When his mother asked him why he’d done it, police said, he didn’t answer.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.