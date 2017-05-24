Casco Township man shot, killed; police arrest 27-year-old suspect

Police arrested a man Wednesday, May 24, morning they suspect was involved in the shooting death of a 58-year-old man in Casco Township.

After a shooting was reported, Michigan State Police were dispatched at about 7:15 a.m. to a residence near The Farmhouse Glenn Antiques on Blue Star Highway. There, they arrested a 27-year-old man; he has not yet been arraigned.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending his family’s notification.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police at the Wayland post confirmed that search warrants for the home and another location had been obtained.

Those with any information that might aid the investigation are encouraged to call the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.