Carpenters’ Wayland training facility nailed down

A site plan for the development of a Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters union hall and apprenticeship training facility was unanimously approved by the Wayland Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

The proposed development will be at 700 Reno Drive, south of General RV. The union is planning a 67,467-square-foot building on a 19-acre parcel. There is also additional space to accommodate an addition totaling 11,750 square feet.

A company spokesman said the development will have 20 full-time employees with space for educational classes for up to 250 carpenter and millwright apprentices. The facility will offer career training.

With the approved site plan, construction is expected to begin by July.

The facility will be ready for occupancy by August 2018, according to the project manager from Byce & Associates of Kalamazoo.

Estimated cost of the development is $10-$12 million.

“We are very excited to welcome the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters to Wayland and are very thankful for their investment in the community,” said city manager Tim McLean.

McLean had announced the project as a major development in the city of Wayland’s industrial park during the city council meeting on April 18.

McLean said the development did not request a tax abatement and the land was privately owned by A&R Development of Grand Rapids.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.