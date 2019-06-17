Carjacking suspect shot, injured by deputies

A carjacking suspect brandishing an assault rifle was shot and injured by deputies on Father’s Day.

The crime spree started Saturday night, around 7 p.m., when Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the Martin area.

Later in the night, the suspect abandoned that vehicle and stole another vehicle from the Wayland area. The suspect crashed this vehicle in the Hopkins area and deputies attempted a K-9 track; however, were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Sunday morning, around 7 a.m., the suspect carjacked another vehicle while armed with an assault rifle. The suspect was reported to be in the area of 128th Avenue and 56th Street in Manlius Township and was shooting at houses.

The suspect entered a residence and held the occupants at gunpoint while he attempted to steal another vehicle. Deputies confronted the suspect as he was attempting to leave the residence in their vehicle. The suspect refused to obey commands and was heading back to the house when deputies engaged the suspect with gunfire.

The suspect was injured and transported to the hospital with injuries; no deputes were injured.

Information is preliminary and still being investigated, according to a sheriff’ office press release.