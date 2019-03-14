Cabaret Band Show returns for 34th production

As it turns out, last year was not the last hurrah for the Cabaret Band Show in Allegan.

The 34th show will be March 15-16 and 22-23 at Griswold Auditorium.

The mostly annual and always live concert features a professional band and a cast of local performers covering a rousing set of covers of classic tunes. Interspersed throughout are the musical, often comedic advertisements, taking familiar songs and adding rewritten lyrics to sing the praises of the show’s sponsors. Goofy antics and costumes abound in both the ads as well as the proper musical numbers, all with professional lighting, sound staging and choreography.

As usual, the Cabaret Band Show will again primarily raise money for the nonprofit Wings of Hope Hospice. The Allegan Area Arts Council will run the cash bar as a fundraiser.

In the last 15 years, the show has raised more than ($175,000) for Wings of Hope, which uses it to offset the cost of pain management for its clients. Wings of Hope Hospice serves patients in their final days and weeks of life.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Pre-parties begin at 5:30 p.m.; a $5 donation buys guests chips and either a Coney dog or sloppy Joe. Videos of past Cabaret shows dating back to 1985 will also be on display for the pre-parties.

All tickets are reserved seating for $30. To buy tickets in advance or for more information, call (269) 686-8659.

The band includes: Jeff Clearwater on bass, Greg Howard on lead guitar, Rick Dutkiewicz on rhythm guitar, Bill Roelofs drums and Dean Michaels on keyboard and a variety of other instruments; he also directs the show. Backup singers this year include Meredith Mancuso, Meghan Daniel, Leslie Spenelli, Dana Opatik and Nancy Lucas. Dave Swan is on trumpet, John Schulte is on trombone and Alva Morgan is on second keyboard.

Find fun cast member spotlights on the show’s Facebook page.

Check out The Allegan County News on Facebook this week for a sneak peek of the new logo and stage, as Michaels will be a guest for the paper’s weekly preview video.* (*Eventually; thus far, Facebook has not allowed the video to post. -Ed.)