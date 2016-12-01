Businesses share concerns on tour with Rep. Whiteford

Health care costs and a trained workforce were on the minds of local manufacturers toured by state Rep. Mary Whiteford.

She visited five businesses near Allegan Nov. 16.

“I wanted to meet with Allegan County job creators to learn about their organizations and what it is that makes them successful,” said Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

Javan Mallery, owner of Wolverine Hardwoods, said, health care for his 25 employees continued to be a growing concern.

“As a business owner, I want to provide for my employees, but it’s getting more and more difficult to accomplish that,” Mallory said.

He admitted he didn’t have any solutions to the problem in mind.

“Seems like nobody does,” he said. “Everyone realizes the costs have accelerated over the last—for forever. I don’t like pointing out problems without a possible solution. But it’s such a glaring cost of doing business.

“It seems like the Affordable Care Act options don’t provide many solutions for individuals.”

Wolverine is a raw material supplier, drying hardwood lumber and selling it to flooring and furniture manufacturers. Mallory said the company has been in business in Allegan almost 15 years.

He said he also said another concern is having a stabile workforce. Recently, he said it has been difficult to retain workers at entry level positions.

“Some work is hard, manual labor,” Mallory said. “We struggle like everyone does keeping our entry level folks. Attendance issues, that kind of thing.”

He said he told Whiteford it seemed as though so many schools focused on computer oriented jobs.

“There’s a percentage of kids who aren’t really into that,” he said. “We talked about shop programs and other industrial arts programs being cut back in schools. We need funding for those programs, or just a huge section of kids will be graduating who don’t have any training to do anything when they graduate. They just know how to play Xbox.”

Mark Forbes is the general manager at Ropes Courses Inc., another stop on the tour.

He said they need more people in skilled trades to draw on when they are hiring.

“We hire more in the skilled trades, welders, people that know how to fit steel, painters,” Forbes said.

He said what he’s noticed is that there are fewer in those trades.

“We’re losing a lot of machinists,” he said. “It requires apprenticeships, something just as important as other parts of education.”

He recalled being in a school co-op program; at 16, he was machining armatures for auto parts.

Forbes said, “Nowadays, I don’t think we have any of that.”

He suspects this because when he goes to hire, they are hard to find in west Michigan.

“When we’ve looked for them, we have to go to the Detroit area. And we have to try to entice them to come out here, telling them, ‘Hey, come to west Michigan. It’s beautiful over here.’

Ropes Courses designs, builds, installs and inspects adventure courses and zip lines. Marketing manager Lori Gunthorp said the company has 70 employees and works with six different companies in Europe, Australia and North America to market its Sky Trail product line worldwide.

“Ropes Courses Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of ropes courses. We have courses in 24 different countries across five continents,” she said. “We estimate over 11 million people are experiencing Sky Trail attractions.”

She said the company continues to grow. It built nearly 50 new courses this year, up from just over 30 in 2015. They are built for retail shopping centers, cruise ships, amusement parks and family entertainment centers. Larger courses can be four to five stories tall for large resorts; smaller, one-level courses can fit inside roller-rinks.

Whiteford also visited Key Gas, Allegan Tubular, and B&G Custom Works.

She said she learned about the importance of open communication between job creators, educators and local governments.

Whiteford said, “It’s important to have a collaborative effort to address our economy, jobs and future for Allegan County.

“This year, my colleagues and I committed ourselves to expanding vocational education programs. Next year’s budget includes funding for career and technical education programs and also funds a competitive grant program that will allow local and intermediate school districts to purchase equipment for a vast array of vocational programs.

“I’m eager to see Michigan’s students becoming more prepared for the workplace.”

She also added that she is a small business owner herself; she and her husband own a financial consulting firm.

“I understand the need for lower health care costs for employers. This is a real issue and I will continue to advocate on behalf of Michigan’s small business community.”

