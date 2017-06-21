Brother of former fire chief pleads to child porn

The brother of Allegan’s former fire chief has also pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

Shane David Gillies, 36, of Allegan, was in Allegan County Circuit Court Monday, June 19.

In entering the guilty plea, Gillies said, “I knowingly downloaded underage pornographic material to my computer.”

In exchange for the guilty plea to the charge of child sexually abusive activity, Allegan County prosecutors agreed to drop three lesser charges at the time of sentence. Gillies was also charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker accepted the plea.

His brother, Matthew Donald Gillies, entered a plea to the same charge June 5, along with a second-degree criminal sexual conduct victim under 13 charge. The Michigan State Police investigated Matthew Gillies in October after he posted the video online that led to the CSC charge. He was arraigned Nov. 1.

The state police began an investigation of Shane Gillies in the wake of the charges against his brother, based on public tips tips. Two former employers, including The Allegan County News, contacted state police and told them Gillies had been fired from jobs for child pornography-related reasons.

In the case of the County News, another employee at the time discovered evidence he had searched for child pornography on a computer at the paper’s office. It was not reported to the police. When current employees found out about the reason for Gillies’ firing in the wake of the charges against his brother, they contacted the state police.

Shane Gillies is scheduled for sentencing Monday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.