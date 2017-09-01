Brother of Allegan’s ex-fire chief sentenced for child pornography

The brother of Allegan’s former fire chief has now also been sent to prison for offenses related to child pornography.

Shane David Gillies, 36, of Allegan, was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison Monday, Aug. 28.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker referred back to something she’d said when she sentenced Gillies’ brother.

“There are innumerable victims prior to this of Mr. Gillies,” Bakker said. “That’s supply and demand. You created the demand that created the supply of child pornography.

“That’s a horrific concept to this court.”

Gillies pleaded guilty in June to child sexually abusive activity and Allegan County prosecutors agreed to drop charges of possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He admitted downloading images onto his computer.

In speaking before the sentence, Gillies apologized.

“I’ll regret this for the rest of my life,” he said. “I had the opportunity to get help and avoid the pain and embarrassment I have caused for my friends and my family.”

He promised that he would make sure this did not define the rest of his life.

Gillies called his desire to view child pornography an addiction.

“Obviously, it’s no secret I’ve struggled with an addiction that I’ve struggled with for a long time,” he said. “I don’t want to use addiction as an excuse.

“I did what I did and there’s no excuse.”

Allegan County assistant prosecutor Myrene Koch said her recommendation was for a prison term.

“None of it was taken seriously by the defendant until he faced criminal charges,” Koch said. “He’s dealt with this his whole life.”

Koch said Gillies’ long history of use called for a longer sentence.

“Mr. Gillies is a long-term viewer of child sexually abusive material, focused on 10 to 14 year old females,” she said. “He has a history.”

She pointed out he’d been fired from two jobs in the past after being caught looking at child pornography on the job. (Editor’s note: One of those was the Allegan County News)

Koch also said a sex offender risk assessment rated Gillies as a moderate risk to re-offend.

Gillies’ lawyer, James Mikel McEwen, asked for a year in the Allegan County Jail for his client with five years probation, a departure from the advisory sentencing guidelines called for a 24 to 40 months minimum sentence.

McEwen said, “I read that report differently than the prosecution. I think that makes him a good candidate for supervision here in the community.”

McEwen pointed out the assessment was done in March and Gillies has put himself through intensive treatment and therapy since then.

“He’s grown to understand it’s far from a victimless crime and there are real individuals on the screen and they are revictimized whenever someone looks at those images,” McEwen said.

The lawyer pointed out a change in state law had made Gillies’ offense as serious as if he’d manufactured the child pornography himself.

“He’s expressed severe remorse and I believe he’s showed empathy for his victims,” McEwen said.

His client, he said, had strong ties to the community and the court had received dozens of letters about him. McEwen pointed out that Child Protective Services didn’t believe Gillies posed a threat to his own children.

Before handing down her sentence, Bakker said she had to balance several concerns in sentencing.

“One of the issues the court must consider in sentencing is rehabilitation,” Bakker said. “It is clear Mr. Gillies is pursuing that without the court sentencing it. The part of sentencing is punishment and the court can’t ignore that.”

She said she couldn’t justify the shorter sentence for Gillies.

“In regards to the guidelines range, despite the fact that they are advisory, I’d have to explain why I’d go below the guidelines and I can’t articulate why I’d do that.

Gillies was arrested after an investigation by Michigan State Police after his brother, Matthew Donald Gillies, was arrested on child pornography and criminal sexual conduct charges for which he is now serving a prison term.

Two former employers, including The Allegan County News, contacted state police and told them Shane Gillies had been fired from jobs for child pornography-related reasons.

In the case of the county news, an employee at the time discovered evidence he had searched for child pornography on a computer at the paper’s office. It was not reported to the police.

When current employees found out about the reason for Gillies’ firing in the wake of the charges against his brother, they contacted police.

