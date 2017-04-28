Bridge work closes 26th Street in two spots

Allegan County Road Commission recently announced April 25 that 26th Street would be closed in two spots near Dorr to enable maintenance on two bridges.

So 26th Street will be closed between 136th and 138th avenues as well as 142nd and 144th avenues.

The road office said work is expected to take approximately three weeks.

County highway engineer Craig Atwood the work could possibly end up being completed next week, depending on weather and contractor scheduling.

“It involves replacing some of the guard rails and resurfacing and waterproofing the deck,” he said. “It’s preventative in nature.”

He also said 10th Street near Plainwell and Shelbyville will also be similarly closed in a couple weeks for work on two bridges: one just north of 106 Avenue and another just north of 126th Avenue.

“It’s similar work,” Atwood said. “And it might be even shorter time frames, again depending on weather and scheduling.”

