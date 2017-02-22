Bridge today, ropes courses tomorrow

Sunday was a great day to build a bridge on Allegan’s new mountain biking trail with record high temperatures gracing the area.

For Jim Liggett, the bridge was just the tip of what his company Ropes Courses Inc. has in store for Allegan. On June 10, the riverfront zipline will open, and after purchasing much of the old Rockwell site—shown at right—he wants to build an indoor ropes course, a restaurant and then his largest ropes course yet—if all goes according to plan, Liggett said.

The mountain biking trail is back on course after an easement snafu was worked out to utilize trails carved in the landscape behind Highpointe Apartments.

The “no trespassing” signs should be coming down within the week and the parking lot is now graveled, which is where the city speed limit ends on Hooker Road.

The bridge spans a gully near the trailhead parking lot.

There is a high trail with switchbacks near the hilltops, a low trail along a creek bed at the bottom of the ravine and plans for another bridge and more legs to the trails, according to trail organizer Mel Brummel. (Photos by Virginia Ransbottom)