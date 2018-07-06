Breaking ground for Wayland Union bond project

Wayland Union Schools has officially broken ground on their $19.25 million construction project approved by voters last November. The project will be completed in phases, with work being done to both upgrade buildings and add additions.

Middle school

The middle school will be seeing the most visible change. The construction will add an additional wing to the east side of the building that will include 10 new classrooms, two science rooms, and two large group instructional areas. The instructional areas will be used for science, technology, engineering, math and the school’s orchestra.

The middle school will also gain a new secure main entrance to its west end and a new student entrance to the new wing. Parent drop-off will now be moved to the west side of the building and a new bus drop-off location will be added at the south side of the building.

The middle school will also see both the air conditioning unit and its boiler replaced.

Work will begin this summer and the district hopes to complete it by Labor Day of 2019.

“Our goal is to get some of the heavy earth work going in mid-August to get as much of that done when we’re open for school after Labor Day,” said Wayland superintendent Norman Taylor, “so the heavy equipment won’t be rumbling someone off their chair.”

A large majority of work will still be taking place

while school is in session for 2018-2019. The work on the middle school has an estimated cost of $12.03 million. It will allow for the sixth grade to be moved over to the middle school, with the eighth grade being placed in the new wing.

Tennis courts,high school parking

Work has already begun on the new tennis courts and the addition to the high school parking lot. There will be 12 new tennis courts built on the site of the old ones outside of the high school. There will also be a viewing area built around the courts.

The old courts at the middle school will be torn up and, in their place, a multi-sport grass practice field will be added. The tennis courts were originally going to be located along Wildcat Drive where the middle school courts are, but the current courts at that location have all cracked. So, the plans were changed to prevent that from happening to the new ones.

“We are suspicious that there is an underground spring; there is always water there even if it hasn’t rained in two weeks,” Taylor said.

The tennis courts will not be ready in time for the men’s tennis season, so they will be playing all away matches this fall.

Parking will be added to the south lot and west of the building, helping add an additional 66 new spaces to the high school. Taylor said they hope to have the asphalt and striping done on the parking lots in time for Wayland’s first home football game.

“We are on a tight timeline to get that parking lot done,” Taylor said.

Elementary schools

Wayland’s elementary schools will all be receiving an upgrade. The most significant work will be at Pine Street, which will have a new elevator installed to replace the current one, a fire suppression system installed, the boilers and air conditioning units all replaced, the gym’s heating system replaced, a new intercom/bell system added, new furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as a remodel to the stairwells. The estimated cost of the project is $1.4 million, and work will begin the summer of 2019 with the completion date expected before school opens for the fall of 2019.

Baker elementary will be adding a new cooling system to the preschool wing, as well as roof work over another wing and bathroom upgrades. Steeby elementary will be receiving a new cooling system as well as bathroom upgrades. Dorr elementary will be receiving bathroom upgrades. The estimated completion date for those projects is Labor Day 2018 and the estimated cost is roughly $1 million.

After the construction is complete Pine Street will become a fourth-and-fifth-grade campus, with fourth-graders being pulled out of Dorr and Steeby to allow for more room.

High school

A large portion of work will also be done to Wayland High School. The first portion of that work will be a new roof installed over select parts of the building. This will begin this summer with the rest of the work not beginning until summer 2019. The media center will see a remodel that will include new furnishings and windows, as well as new areas for students to collaborate. The high school will also have exterior siding replaced with aluminum panels to match the science wing.

The security system will receive upgrades along with select bathrooms throughout the school. The railing on the bleacher area in the gym will be replaced with the press box being remodeled with new insulation, siding and a new roof.

Completion on all of the high school projects is expected by the end of 2019 and the cost will be $4.47 million.

The IT department for the school district will also be moved to the high school at that time. They will be filling a space off of the media center in the new science edition from the previous remodel. That room will be repurposed into a work area for the tech department, moving them from the middle school once the work is completed.

“We are very appreciative to our citizens and our families for supporting our projects,” Taylor said. “We are a growing school district, so all the projects we are working on are very much needed.”

Taylor said that, to date, all of the projects have come in under budget.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts who are making it look like our projects are going to be very successful,” Taylor said.