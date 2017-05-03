Both Wayland school bonds turned down; rest of May 2 millages pass

Unofficial results of the May 2, 2017, election have been posted to the Allegan County website. Canvassers will certify the results later this week.

Wayland Union Schools

Proposal 1: $34.1 million, builds new school, adds classrooms

Yes 1,017 / no 1,809

Proposal 2: $20.845 million for community and athletic facilities, including a new pool

Yes 966 / 1,858

Voters turned down both multi-million dollar proposals for Wayland Union Schools.

The bond projects would have built a new elementary school to address what administrators claimed was crowding in some classrooms. There would also have been a variety of other infrastructure improvements along with a new 10-lane swimming pool; the district is looking to replace the more than 42-year-old current pool.

Fennville Public Schools

Non-homestead operating millage, 18 mills

Yes 441 / no 122

Voters renewed the Fennville’s operating millage, a proposal the school district puts on the ballot annually.

It will is expected to generate approximately $2,480,000 for the district this year.

It can only be used to fund operating costs such as maintenance, utility and staffing costs.

Manlius Township

Road resurfacing, 1.5 mills

yes 196 / no 29

Fire protection, mills

yes 203 / no 23

Road millage, 2 mills

yes 195 / no 31

Manlius Township voters renewed all three millages.

Its 1.5-mill road resurfacing millage was renewed for another four years; it will generate an estimated $199,462 this year.

Voters renewed the township’s $1.7381 mills for fire protection for four more years. The township can use it for maintenance, equipment, operations, first responders, emergency services and ambulance services. It will bring in an estimated $232,705 this year.

The separate 2-mill road millage was also extended another four years; it is expected to generate $265,949 this year.

Saugatuck Township

Road maintenance, 0.9967 mill

yes 173 / no 59

Saugatuck Township voters renewed 0.9967-mill road maintenance millage for five years. It is expected to generate $292,712.41 this year.

Valley Township

Fire protection, 1 mill

yes 54 / no 22

Road millage, 1 mill

yes 51 / no 25

Valley Township voters renewed both proposals on their ballot.

The fire protection levy was renewed and restored to 1 mill for four more years.

The money it raises can be used for fire protection operations, equipment and maintenance, search and rescue services and ambulance services. It is expected to generate $72,553 this year.

Voters also renewed Valley’s road levy for four years, restoring it to 1 mill.

It is expected to generate $72,553 this year.