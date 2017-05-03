Both Wayland school bonds turned down; rest of May 2 millages pass
Unofficial results of the May 2, 2017, election have been posted to the Allegan County website. Canvassers will certify the results later this week.
Wayland Union Schools
Proposal 1: $34.1 million, builds new school, adds classrooms
Yes 1,017 / no 1,809
Proposal 2: $20.845 million for community and athletic facilities, including a new pool
Yes 966 / 1,858
Voters turned down both multi-million dollar proposals for Wayland Union Schools.
The bond projects would have built a new elementary school to address what administrators claimed was crowding in some classrooms. There would also have been a variety of other infrastructure improvements along with a new 10-lane swimming pool; the district is looking to replace the more than 42-year-old current pool.
Fennville Public Schools
Non-homestead operating millage, 18 mills
Yes 441 / no 122
Voters renewed the Fennville’s operating millage, a proposal the school district puts on the ballot annually.
It will is expected to generate approximately $2,480,000 for the district this year.
It can only be used to fund operating costs such as maintenance, utility and staffing costs.
Manlius Township
Road resurfacing, 1.5 mills
yes 196 / no 29
Fire protection, mills
yes 203 / no 23
Road millage, 2 mills
yes 195 / no 31
Manlius Township voters renewed all three millages.
Its 1.5-mill road resurfacing millage was renewed for another four years; it will generate an estimated $199,462 this year.
Voters renewed the township’s $1.7381 mills for fire protection for four more years. The township can use it for maintenance, equipment, operations, first responders, emergency services and ambulance services. It will bring in an estimated $232,705 this year.
The separate 2-mill road millage was also extended another four years; it is expected to generate $265,949 this year.
Saugatuck Township
Road maintenance, 0.9967 mill
yes 173 / no 59
Saugatuck Township voters renewed 0.9967-mill road maintenance millage for five years. It is expected to generate $292,712.41 this year.
Valley Township
Fire protection, 1 mill
yes 54 / no 22
Road millage, 1 mill
yes 51 / no 25
Valley Township voters renewed both proposals on their ballot.
The fire protection levy was renewed and restored to 1 mill for four more years.
The money it raises can be used for fire protection operations, equipment and maintenance, search and rescue services and ambulance services. It is expected to generate $72,553 this year.
Voters also renewed Valley’s road levy for four years, restoring it to 1 mill.
It is expected to generate $72,553 this year.
