Body in river identified

ALLEGAN—A body recovered from the Kalamazoo River in the City of Allegan has been identified as 56 year old William Marshall.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dive/Rescue & Recovery Team and Marine Division was dispatched to the City of Allegan to assist Allegan City police with the recovery of a drown body in the Kalamazoo River on Monday, July 3.

Allegan County Central Dispatch initially received a 911 call from subjects boating on the Kalamazoo River who reported that they had found a possible body in the river. On arrival, Allegan City officers along with Sheriff’s deputies contacted witnesses who led them to the location where they found the victim at about 8:45 p.m.

Assisting law enforcement was Life EMS of Allegan.

Investigators from the Allegan City Police Department notified next of kin and accompanied the body to the autopsy performed on July 4. Preliminary findings indicate a drowning. Lab results are pending.