Body found on lakeshore identified

The body of a Wisconsin man was found washed up at the shoreline of Lake Michigan, north of South Haven in Allegan County on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The Michigan State Police Wayland Post identified the body as 59-year-old Daniel Sprecksell, of Racine, Wis.

Sprecksell had last been seen fishing on a pier in Racine on Oct. 13. A missing person report was filed with the Racine Police Department on Oct. 17.

A preliminary investigation does not indicate any suspicion surrounding the death, which remains under investigation, according to a press release by the MSP Wayland Post.