Bob Evans recalls breakfast sausage

Bob Evans Farms Inc. is recalling some of its pork sausage link products, federal officials announced Thursday, Sept. 13.

Products such as 12-ounce overwrapped trays of flavored sausage links are included in the recall, as they may contain pieces of clear, hard plastic.

Approximately 46,734 pounds of product is being recalled in total, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw pork sausage link items were produced Aug. 1.

They include Bob Evans brand maple pork sausage links and brown sugar and honey, both with use-by dates of Oct. 16 or 19; Meijer brand maple flavored sausage links with a use by of Sept.6; Giant Eagle brand maple links with a use by of Sept. 10; and Schnucks brand maple sausage.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 6785” and were shipped to Michigan and throughout the Midwest.

The food agency said there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products but urged customers to throw away or return the products.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the agency’s virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed at www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.