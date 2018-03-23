Best Western coming to Wayland

A Best Western hotel received unanimous approval by the Wayland City Council Monday, March 19, for a special use permit for a piece of property between Big Boy restaurant and Family Farm and Home.

Zoned B-2 business, the hotel needed permission for special use and local businesses were on board, said city manager Josh Eggleston.

“The owner of Big Boy said it would be great for business, General RV said they get people from out-of-town who have to travel 10 miles up the road for a hotel and the (Lumberyard) event center were very supportive,” Eggleston said. “With (Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights) training center under construction and the casino, there’s enough in the business community in town to capture revenue.”

The hotel will be three-stories tall and face US-131 to the west. It will have 71 rooms, 81 parking spaces and a conference room that can accommodate 25 people,

Additional parking for the conference room was questioned; however, Eggleston said conferencing would be held during the day when people are checked out of the rooms.

Approval was given on condition of fire department and PCI approvals.

Easements to access the hotel from Superior Street through Big Boy and Reno Street through Hardings Market will also be needed, Eggleston said.

“It’s going to be awesome,” said council member Tracy Bivens.

Best Western’s plan is to be open by the end of 2018.

