Beef products recalled for milk allergen concerns

A company is recalling 174,000 pounds of various beef products as they may not be properly labeled as containing milk products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday, June 8, saying a company had supplied Maid-Rite Specialty Foods LLC in Pennsylvania with bread crumbs that potentially contained milk that was undeclared in the ingredients. The discovery was made June 6.

As milk is a known allergen, the Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the Class I recall.

The raw and ready-to-eat beef items were produced between March 13 and May 26 and include bulk boxes of cooked burgers, beef patties and Salisbury steaks.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 77” or “EST. 118” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations throughout the United States and Canada.

The federal agency said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the agency’s virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.