Apartment complex sets site on Dorr Township

While urban sprawl has been slowly marching into Dorr Township, it took a larger step last week with the approval for a 204-unit apartment complex close to US-131.

The development received a final go ahead from the Dorr Township Board Thursday, Feb. 22, after approval of a request to rezone a 6-acre corner lot to match a total site area of 40-acres zoned B2 residential.

The complex will be built to the south of 142nd Avenue and on the west side of 14th Street. Bysterveld Park is across the street on the east side of 14th Street.

While a site plan for the more than $25 million project was approved 6-1 by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 20, property owner Wendell Beard sought approval of a 6-acre commercially zoned parcel to be added into a larger residential parcel of 34 acres to build on.

Construction and real estate advisor, Dan VanKalker of Fleis & VandenBrink said with rezoning of the smaller parcel, it would allow the development to configure the apartment’s footprint for better utility efficiencies, less density and more green space.

Neighbor James Maynard countered that the rezoning would allow the complex to move north on the property, therefore closer to his farm along 142nd Avenue. He also said the three-story apartments would put a strain on the fire department and require trucks from outside Dorr to respond, which would be a safety concern to tenants.

He said he was concerned with wetlands behind the property, Trilliums protected under the Endangered Species Act, and adding more than 400 vehicles to an already congested intersection.

Maynard said, “I understand the need for development in the community but too much growth at one time is not good.”

During the site plan hearing, Wayland Union Schools estimated the complex would bring an additional 40 to 50 new students to the district. Superintendent Norm Taylor said the new bond issue has prepared the district to handle the increase.

Maynard said that number was underestimated.

“The 204 unit will have 108 one-bedroom, 64 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom units,” he said. “Being conservative and not including the one bedroom units, by taking just one child per two bedroom unit and two children for three bedroom units, that comes to 128 children.”

Others in the audience had concerns about water runoff, road wear and safety and the many in the community who knew nothing about the project.

Board and planning commission member Terry Rios was the lone “no” vote in the planning commission’s approval of the site plan. Although the vote was 6 to 1, she said the commission was rushed to judgment and didn’t have all the facts.

Along with John Tuinstra and Debbie Sewers, Rios asked for a postponement to get more information and allow residents to voice concerns.

She raised many “what if” questions, including the ability of the developer to add 95 more units to the wetland area south of the complex if the DEQ allows it. VanKalker said that number would be reduced to 30 or 40 when subtracting for wetland use; however the project only called for 204 units.

Board member Dan Weber said once the DEQ got involved, the project could be scaled back, too.

Supervisor Jeff Miling said the planning commission already held a public hearing and holding another one would make no difference.

“It’s going in whether we approve zoning or not,” Miling said. “We’re just voting on a corner of the property and I think it’s a good fit.”

VanKalker said the plan was submitted on Jan. 19 with all information disclosed that he had. No new information would be available until DEQ studies were complete, which would take 120 days after plans were submitted.

Miling said board members were going to vote the same on the issue whether voting today or postponing.

“Sprawl is inevitable and coming this way,” he said. “We’re the next Byron Township—before that it was Wyoming.”

Weber said it met all zoning requirements.

“Why vote ‘no’ and be set up for a lawsuit?” he asked.

Sewers said that was what the township had lawyers for.

Treasurer Jim Martin said the property has been for sale since 2011 with no buyers as a commercial property and this was what the present owner wanted.

The rezoning passed 5-2, with Rios and Sewers voting “no.” Although he asked for postponement, Tuinstra voted “yes” saying he thought it was a good plan.

The developer proposes a pedestrian trail that connects the complex to Bysterveld Park. Rent will be market value.

Entrances to the complex will be off 142nd Avenue and 14th Street contingent on permits from the Allegan County Road Commission and approval of increased traffic loads.

The site plan approval is contingent on several other conditions, including a surety bond for performance of $500,000; a mutually approved screening between the site plan property and Maynard’s property to the west; stormwater drainage approval by the Allegan County Drain Commission; DEQ approval to develop on property; written assurance of Dorr/Leighton Water and Sewer Authority to provide adequate service; and approval of fire hydrant locations and pressure by the Dorr Township Fire Chief.