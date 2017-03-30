Annual spring Art in the Garden artists’ market returns April 8

As spring weather blossoms across the county, the Allegan Area Arts Council is readying for its annual artists’ market, Art in the Garden.

The free, public event will be Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Silo, 1071 32nd St. (M-40 South) in Allegan.

The ninth annual art and gardening event will host a variety of artists displaying their nature-inspired wares to an expected crowd of more than 1,000 appreciative outdoor enthusiasts from southwest Michigan.

Shoppers will find creative items to use in their home, porch or yard, including everything from floral scented soaps to fine art, pottery and large-scale sculptures.

Throughout the event, a silent auction will take place with a wide variety of art and plants. This year, local artists will be donating custom-painted pallets and gords to bid on as well.

A framed print from local photographer Craig Gardner will also be raffled off; tickets cost $5.

The 2017 Art in the Garden is sponsored by Midway Implements, Allegan General Hospital, Chestnut Farms, Waanders Concrete, Allegan Eyecare, Hartman Ellis Agency and PJ Printing.

All profits from Art in the Garden will benefit arts programming offered throughout the year by the arts council.

For further details regarding this and other events, visit www.alleganarts.com.