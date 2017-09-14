Alleged drunk driver dies in crash while fleeing police

LEIGHTON TWP.—A man died after crashing while trying to flee an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The crash happened about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was driving north on US-131 when he saw a vehicle overtaking him behind that was swerving all over the road.

The deputy tried to pull the driver over north of 135th Avenue, but the driver didn’t stop and continued north before eventually pulling over onto the shoulder.

As the deputy approached, the driver took off driving north again and turned off his lights when the deputy pursued in his police vehicle.

The driver lost control near 142nd Avenue and hit the cable barrier, flipping over again and again on the southbound side of the expressway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not release pending notification. Police said he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was a factor.

Personnel form Dorr Township Fire Department, Wayland EMS, Wayland City Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.

US-131 was closed while emergency responders dealt with the crash.