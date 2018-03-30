Allegan's spring cleanup set for April 28-May 5

With spring officially here, it’s time to clean out those overflowing garages, closets and cupboards for a fresh start to the year.

Spring clean-up in the City of Allegan is Saturday, April 28, through Saturday, May 5, at the Department of Public Works, 691 Airway Drive. General trash dumpsters will be on site, inside the fence, for disposal. There will also be tire disposal, metal and freon appliance recycling.

All city residents can bring their items to the public works facility between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. free of charge. No disposal will be permitted on Sundays. Proof of residency must be present prior to disposing of any item.

Not being accepted is household garbage, asphalt, roofing shingles, hazardous household waste, leftover paint, flammables, brush, leaves, cement, brick or stone.

Seniors and disabled citizens requiring assistance can call city hall at (269) 673- 5511 to schedule a pickup date.

Hazardous household waste, including leftover paint, is accepted by Drug and Laboratory Disposal Inc., 331 Broad St., in Plainwell on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fee is charged for this service and it is recommended to call (269) 685-9824 for pricing and scheduling a drop-off.

