Allegan's North Ward Elementary was finalist for student improvement award

North Ward Elementary School in Allegan was recently recognized for its work in improving student achievement for the 2015-16 year.

The school was among 12 finalists for the U.S. Department of Education’s 2016 Title I Distinguished School in Category 2, Closing the Achievement Gap.

Superintendent Kevin Harness announced the honor at the school board meeting Monday, Dec. 12.

“It’s very exciting,” he said. “In all three categories, there were only 23 finalists. Only two schools are selected per state, and they go to a conference in California in February. So, it’s still a very rare distinction.”

The achievement gap is essentially the difference between a school’s highest performing students and its lowest.

North Ward principal Becky Corbett said scores had improved on the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress, which tests math and reading for the school’s grades three through five. She showed that, among the 53 percent of the school’s students who receive free or reduced lunches—an indicator for socio-economically disadvantaged status—their overall average growth in math was 13 percent and for reading and writing it was 25 percent.

She said the school had tracked the students’ improvement throughout that school year and they had shown a 16-percent improvement from the beginning to the end of the year.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.