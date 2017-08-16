Allegan's Episcopal Church hosts ‘Haircuts & Hot Dogs’

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Allegan hosted its annual “Haircuts & Hot Dogs” event Monday, Aug. 14.

Just in time for back-to-school preparations, a half dozen stylists volunteered their services to offer free basic haircuts for school-aged children.

After the haircuts, the children and their families were invited to a free meal of hot dogs and side dishes. The children also went home with a goodie bag of travel shampoo.