Allegan's Episcopal Church hosts ‘Haircuts & Hot Dogs’

August 16, 2017 - 11:32
By: 
Ryan Lewis

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Allegan hosted its annual “Haircuts & Hot Dogs” event Monday, Aug. 14.
Just in time for back-to-school preparations, a half dozen stylists volunteered their services to offer free basic haircuts for school-aged children.
After the haircuts, the children and their families were invited to a free meal of hot dogs and side dishes. The children also went home with a goodie bag of travel shampoo.

