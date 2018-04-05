Allegan's 'Art in the Garden' market returns to Silo April 14

Here to help usher out the long, dreary winter is the Allegan Area Arts Council’s artists’ market, Art in the Garden.

The 10th annual art and gardening event will be Saturday, April 14.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Silo banquet and events center at 1071 32nd St (M-40-South) in Allegan.

Admission to Art in the Garden is free and open to the public.

The market will host a variety of artists displaying their nature-inspired wares; it has drawn thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from southwest Michigan as it has grown over the last decade.

Shoppers will find creative items to use in their home, porch or yard, including everything from floral scented soaps to fine art, pottery and large-scale sculpture.

Throughout the event, a silent auction will take place with a wide variety of art and plants. This year, local artists will be donating custom fairy garden inspired artworks. There will also be a raffle featuring four-season end tables, “A Painting of Iris” by a local artist and an artistic handmade maple plate. Raffle tickets will be available for $5 each.

Profits from Art in the Garden event benefit arts programming offered throughout the year by the Arts Council. For further details regarding this and other events, refer to the Arts Council website at www.alleganarts.com.