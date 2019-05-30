Allegan's 2019 ‘Rollin’ on the River’ concerts lined up

Positively Allegan has a line up of its weekly Friday night music series “Rollin’ on the River.”

The live music series from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Allegan Riverfront Stage is at a new time this year, starting an hour later to allow people a chance to go home and change after work and linger longer into the evening.

The free outdoor concerts kick off Friday, June 7, and continue each Friday night through Aug. 30. Food, alcohol and other beverages can be purchased.

Here’s the lineup:

June 7—The Gasoline Gypsies

June 14—Kari Lynch Band

June 21—Jesse Ray & the Caroline Catfish

June 28—Macy Krew

July 5—Asamu Johnson &The Associates of the Blues

July 12—The Rupple Brothers & Company

July 19—Lexi Adams

July 26—Mojo

Aug. 2—James Reeser & The Backseat Drivers

Aug. 9—Guitar Up!

Aug. 16—The Change

Aug. 23—Hollywood Makeout

Aug. 30—Cousin Curtiss

Sponsoring this year’s lineup is Allegan Credit Union, Allegan Hardware Supply, Tibbitts Financial Consulting, Weichert Realtors and Positively Allegan.