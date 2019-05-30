Allegan's 2019 ‘Rollin’ on the River’ concerts lined up
Positively Allegan has a line up of its weekly Friday night music series “Rollin’ on the River.”
The live music series from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Allegan Riverfront Stage is at a new time this year, starting an hour later to allow people a chance to go home and change after work and linger longer into the evening.
The free outdoor concerts kick off Friday, June 7, and continue each Friday night through Aug. 30. Food, alcohol and other beverages can be purchased.
Here’s the lineup:
June 7—The Gasoline Gypsies
June 14—Kari Lynch Band
June 21—Jesse Ray & the Caroline Catfish
June 28—Macy Krew
July 5—Asamu Johnson &The Associates of the Blues
July 12—The Rupple Brothers & Company
July 19—Lexi Adams
July 26—Mojo
Aug. 2—James Reeser & The Backseat Drivers
Aug. 9—Guitar Up!
Aug. 16—The Change
Aug. 23—Hollywood Makeout
Aug. 30—Cousin Curtiss
Sponsoring this year’s lineup is Allegan Credit Union, Allegan Hardware Supply, Tibbitts Financial Consulting, Weichert Realtors and Positively Allegan.
