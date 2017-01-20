Alleganc city’s audit shows healthy finances, accounting

The City of Allegan is in a very healthy financial position with a $1.35 million unassigned general fund balance, or about 32 percent of $4.2 million in expenditures, according to an audit report presented by CPA Daniel Veldhuizen of Siegfried Crandall at the Monday, Jan. 9 council meeting.

“Most (debt ratios) are between 15 and 20 percent,” Veldhuizen said of the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

The audit showed the city to have a good accounting team that was making improvements each year with fewer audit adjustments to be made, he said.

Veldhuizen pointed out that having a $2.7 million capital asset improvement and reserve fund was unique, being left to voters for its usage. The sinking fund was created from the sale of electrical utilities facilities in 1967.

The sewer fund showed a balance of $272,000 and the water fund at $1.2 million. While the audit was completed before the first refund payment was due to Perrigo for an overpayment in the sewer fund, the fund still had a balance. The initial payment due Dec. 31, 2016 was $200,000. Subsequent annual payments will be $100,000.

“It’s rare to be able to make a refund and still have a positive net position,” he said.

Veldhuizen also said although the government recently required pension plans to be reported in financial statements, the city’s $1.7 million in pensions still left a positive equity balance—unlike every school district that’s been left with a negative balance, he said.

Veldhuizen suggested continued monitoring of the sewer and pension funds for adjustments and continued evaluations based on economic conditions.

Major capital asset events during the 2016 fiscal year noted in the audit included completion of the riverfront project at a cost of $363,280; walking path improvements at a cost of $275,706; construction of a kayak launch for $201,617; purchase of a new dump truck for $115,977; addition of the Brady Street welcome center for $109,410; sewer system improvements for $99,575; and street improvements at a cost of $72,232. The city also received capital contributions of $290,389 for the riverfront improvement project and $200,000 in street improvements.

The capital contributions along with a $15,582 decrease in expenses were reasons governmental activities increased net position by $499,456, in the current year, compared to a $43,764 increase in the prior year.

Business-type activities decreased the city’s net position by $834,832 in the current year compared to a $424,936 increase in the prior year. The decrease was due to the recognition of the refund for overcharged fees in the amount of $1,089,074, along with a $264,272 reduction in charges for services.

At only his fifth day on the job, city manager Joel Dye said he had been meeting with council members, the community and was gearing up for a strategic planning session for the next budget season, tentatively set for Feb. 4.

Financial director Tracy Stull welcomed Dye to his first official council meeting.

“We’re getting back on track and I’d like to publicly thank the departments for putting up with the last seven months and having our backs,” she said. “Everyone has been getting cross trained through all the changes.”

Council member Deb Leverence said she was excited about regrouping and what all was going on in town, including the opening of the Red Tail restaurant on Water Street.

Charles Tripp said merchants were also excited about some of the possibilities happening in downtown.

“They feel a sense of change coming,” he said. “Let’s keep it going.”

