Allegan will drop ball for riverfront New Year’s countdown

Positively Allegan and Allegan Event Z!P will be hosting a free New Year’s Eve party that will culminate with a ball drop and fireworks on the Allegan Riverfront, Sunday, Dec. 31, at midnight.

The NYE 2018 Celebration is from 8 p.m. to midnight and will feature ziplining across the Kalamazoo River and back, large firepits, fun music, hot chocolate and adult beverages, s’mores, games, food and more.

Ropes Courses, Inc. the company that designed, built and operates Allegan’s zipline, produced what they are calling the largest New Year’s Eve ball in the State of Michigan. This one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve ball measures in diameter at 10-feet, 6-inches and is illuminated with 30,000 multi-color LED lights to help ring in the New Year. It will be dropped from the 60-foot zipline tower at Riverfront Plaza for the New Year countdown.

Allegan’s promotions coordinator Parker Johnson said last year Ludington laid claim to having the biggest ball drop in Michigan at six feet, five inches in diameter and was lit by 6,000 LED lights.

“We tapped Ropes Courses to make one and their goal was to make it bigger,” he said.

Positively Allegan selected Ropes Courses, Inc. for the honor of building the featured ball for the City of Allegan’s Inaugural NYE 2018 Celebration because the company is known around the world for its production of family attractions in the entertainment and amusement arenas.

In addition to the New Year’s Eve Ball drop and midnight fireworks, Positively Allegan will be selling such spirits as beer, wine, champagne and hot chocolate plain or with peppermint Schnapps, RumChada or Baileys.

They‘ll also be selling all the supplies to make S’Mores over one of 10 fire pits along the Riverfront. Other food for purchase includes Big Moes, Dulac’s River Dogs and Pizza Hut.

A deejay will be turning up the music. Free games include giant Jenga, corn hole and more.

Allegan Event Z!p is open from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., with a celebration price of $12. That’s two 600-foot-long ziplines roundtrip to get the adrenaline flowing for the New Year.

