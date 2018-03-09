Allegan Twp. plans $500,000 in road work for 2018

Allegan Township plans more than $500,000 worth of road work this year.

Township supervisor Steve Schulz said bids, which will be procured through the county road commission, are expected to be sought next month.

The biggest single project will put a 2.5-inch asphalt overlay atop 28th Street between 120th and 122nd avenues. That has an estimated cost of $133,333.

Other projects include:

* A set of four streets—Bluebird Lane, Meadowlark Lane, Signal Point Drive and Signal Point Circle—will be resurfaced with 2 inches of asphalt for an estimated $112,147.

* 27th Street from 120th Avenue south and east to 26th Street will get an ultrathin layer of asphalt for an estimated $56,000. That stretch was last reconstructed in 1976 and resurfaced in 2006.

* 121st Avenue between 34th and 36th streets, will be chip sealed for an estimated $23,909. It was last surfaced in 2007.

* Fern Street, north of M-89, will get a 2-inch asphalt overlay for an estimated $17,778. The dead end road was last resurfaced in 1980.

* 28th Street from 122nd Avenue to the Monterey Township line will be crack sealed for an estimated $6,500. Schulz said this road will be evaluated after that and likely also get a fog coat layer in 2019.

* dust layer purchases of $7,500

* In coordination with Trowbridge Township, gravel will be laid on 27th and 28th streets south of M-89 for an estimated $3,500.

* the township will also pay for widened shoulders on a county road commission project to resurface Delano Street between M-40 to Goodwin.

“We get the bids in April because those are when you usually get the best prices,” Schulz said.

