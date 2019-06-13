Allegan Township OKs 2019 roadwork

Allegan Township officials accepted a lowest of three bids on the two major road projects set for this summer.

The biggest project will be work along 1.61 miles of 113th Avenue, from M-89 to 26th Street.

Crews will grind off the top 2 inches of asphalt and resurface it with 2.5 inches of new blacktop, redoing 1 foot of gravel shoulders.

The other project is work along Pine Lake Street, Lake Drive and Oak Drive for a total of 0.67 miles. Crews will overlay one layer of blacktop.

Michigan Paving and Materials won the job, bidding $434,064 for the work.

Township supervisor Steve Schulz said, “The estimates came in at about $450,000 and the bid came in at $434,000, about $16,000 less, so that’s always nice.”

Township board members unanimously approved accepting the bid at their Monday, June 3, meeting.

The township also plans to bid out crack sealing along 120th Avenue west of Dumont Road, along Grandview Drive, Rose Drive, Fairhaven Drive, Hilda Avenue, 32nd Street south of Babylon Road, Conley Drive, Highland Court and Cherry Lane.

Road commissioner Larry Brown announced at the meeting that the commission has installed LED-enhanced stop signs at 118th Avenue and 30th Street as well as several other troublesome intersections throughout the county.

Those will also be placed at 122nd Avenue and 30th Street.

Red lights flash intermittently around the edge of the solar powered signs.

“These are primary intersections, fairly high volume,” Brown said. “Some of them we’ve had some issues of collisions.”

He said one set in Cheshire Township a few years ago had older designs with poorer performance, but it was much improved now.

“There’s still going to be times when that LED may not work,” he said. “But you’ll still have the advantage of the highly reflective stop signs.”

“We’re going to order more a little later on and we’re going to put them at Dumont Road or River Street and 118th Avenue as well. So we’ll see. We’ll put them up at a few intersections, track them and see if they help at our higher-volume intersections.”

Schulz said they were much more noticeable.

“It’s pretty amazing,” he said. “I think it’s going to be tremendous.”

Brown said they were considerably less expensive than suspended red flashing lights as well as rumble strips, but he questions their effectiveness—as well as the noise pollution they cause.

