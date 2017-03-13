Allegan Township budget plans more work for hall, roads

Work will continue on Allegan Township’s 22-year-old township hall along with another spread of road work in the 2017-18 budget.

Township board members discussed the proposed budget at their meeting Monday, March 6, saying it would be up for approval at their next regular meeting, April 3.

Township treasurer Jane Waanders said after the meeting that she and other longtime board members felt it was important to bring the township’s infrastructure up to date so future boards didn’t have to worry about it.

This is not the board’s first step down that road. Last year, the township built a 700-square-foot addition at the rear of the hall. It provides more storage for records, chairs and tables. That part of the hall’s roof was also replaced. The project cost approximately $100,000. The township spent approximately $16,000 to add a small breezeway at the front hall in fall 2012.

To continue work on the hall, the proposed 2017-18 budget includes $50,000 to repair the hall’s various roofs and $25,000 to replace aging tables and purchase shelving for the addition.

Clerk Linda Evans said the roof had not been addressed since it was built.

“This building is 22 years old,” she said. “So we are going to be doing some updating of kitchen counters and well as in the bathroom and our flooring. When you consider how much we’ve rented it out in 22 years, it’s really not doing so terribly bad.”

She said the hall is frequently rented, especially in the summer months. She said it can be rented out easily 10 times in June alone, typically for high school graduation parties. Rental revenue through Feb. 28 was $5,980.

The township will again add $50,000 to its road fund, supplementing the revenue it collects from three 1-mill road taxes. Those bring in approximately $355,000 annually. The proposed budget would spend all of that, a projected $410,579.

Later in board’s meeting, members approved putting all of the township’s road projects out for bid. Along with dust control, what follows is a list of the projects.

Chip seal and fog coat, 1.6 miles:

• 122nd Avenue from 26th Street to the Watson Township line

• 26th Street from approximately Lorraine Drive (south of 121st) to 122nd Avenue

Crack seal (1.49 miles):

• 121st Avenue from 34th to 36th streets

• 27th Street from 120th to 121 avenues

• 120th Avenue from 26 to 27th streets

Resurfacing

• 122nd Avenue from 26th to 28th streets

• Riverbend Drive south of Babylon Road

• Oriole Drive east of Riverbend Drive

• 29th Street from 114th Avenue to its north end

• Northview Lane, from M-40 East to its end

The cost of these projects depends on how bids come in. Evans said the township submits them early to take advantage of what are usually better asphalt prices.

The township spent, as of Feb. 28, $503,066.12 on road work in the budget that ends March 31.

Township supervisor Steve Schulz said, “I think we’ve probably got the best roads in the county. We’re very thankful for our 3 mills and voters continue to pass them. We feel very fortunate and our roads reflect that support.”

Police

The township also will pay the City of Allegan to compensate its police force for its frequent responses in the township.

Schulz said, “The Allegan city contract is something new this year. I asked them to give me an idea of how many times they respond in the township. I think it was close to 300 times.”

He said he asked the department to put a cost to that work; it was close to $6,000. The 2017-18 budget includes an expense for $6,000 for that purpose.

“It came out really quite reasonable. You know, they’re not there for very long (as the township is the jurisdiction of the county sheriff’s office) but (they provide) an immediate response on our township—everyone wants that immediate response as fast they can get there. I think it’s money well spent.”

The usual

As with recent years, the 2017-18 budget also sets aside $50,000 for the township’s recreation fund, which it uses to supplement road funding to increase the width of shoulders to accommodate safer bicycling and walking.

Another $50,000 will again be set aside to bring the township’s capital improvements fund to approximately $300,000.

Schulz said that fund is about where the board wants it. That money can be used for a possible engineering study of putting in sewer infrastructure at Miner Lake. It can also be used as matching funds for grants, as with the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund program.

Overall, the township budget accounts for a slight increase of general fund revenue, at $1,021,103. Expenses match that.

Salaries

Salaries of township board salaries for the 2017-18 budget will increase 2 percent, matching the increase Allegan County employees received. This continues the trend from the past three years of increases.

Schulz said, “We’re just being honest and up front with everyone. Everyone received a 2-percent raise this year.”

For 2017-18, the supervisor will earn a salary of $42,805, an increase of $841. The position has flexible hours but generally encompasses the township’s regular office hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

For 2017-18, the clerk and treasurer will each earn $27,725, up $544. The positions have no set hours, though they often staff the office during its regular hours.

For 2017-18, the two board trustees will each earn $5,732.50, up $112.50.

