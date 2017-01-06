Allegan Township awaits Tobin Drain alternatives

Allegan township officials are withholding approval on a plan to replace drainage tile along the Tobin Drain until alternatives can be priced out.

The Allegan County Drain Commissioner’s office has proposed replacing approximately 2,150 feet of tile west of 30th Street. Total expenses for the project would be an estimated $39,000, to be divided up among the landowners in the drainage district as well as Allegan Township itself and the Allegan County Road Commission.

There were 80 parcels for the drainage district assessed in 2015; that is likely to be close to the number assessed with this project. Exact assessments have not yet been calculated.

The drain office believes installing new 18-inch, dual-wall, plastic pipe will clear up drainage issues including flooding on one landowner’s property and causing the culvert beneath 30th Street to be submerged. A memo to the township board states the drain office was asked to investigate the drain by property owners.

Several landowners who attended the Allegan Township board’s meeting Monday, Jan. 2, asked whether or not it would be more cost effective to simply replace the underground pipe with an open ditch.

Board trustee Mike Bender said, “We need to look at the most efficient way of doing things.”

Township supervisor Steve Schulz agreed and said if the drain office could get estimates on the cost of simply creating a new ditch, the board would have a reference point to make a decision.

While the drain office has the final say on what work will be done on the drain, it is limited in how much it can spend on drain maintenance before getting township approval for the work. The drain office can spend as much as $5,000 per mile unilaterally. The Tobin Drain is more than 2 miles long, limiting it to $15,000 per year.

The drain office’s proposed plan utilizes low bids for materials, $23,326.76 from Advanced Drainage Systems LLC in Holland; and installation, $13,300 from Scott Pavlak Excavating.

Board members voted to table the issue until more information is known about alternatives, such as an open ditch. Schulz made it clear he hopes that will be available for the board’s next meeting, Monday, Feb. 6.

County drain commissioner Denise Medemar said, “I guess I’d like to talk with Brent (Scholten, the drain maintenance supervisor) and our engineer and see what they recommend. We can get bids out just to get an idea of the costs.”

Schulz said, “Obviously we want this done before spring so things can dry out.” Medemar confirmed that a February decision would still leave enough time for the work to get done soon.

She also said she could arrange to have the drain office engineer attend the February meeting to answer questions about the project.

Township treasurer Jane Waanders echoed a suggestion from someone else in the audience that the tiles could be replaced if paid for by the property owners where it crossed.

Ross Timmerman, whose property was among those where the tile is placed, said he saw the advantages and disadvantages of both the tile and open ditch designs.

“We feel tube’s the way to go; that’s my personal opinion,” he said. “We felt we’ve got about a 25-year payback on tube versus an open ditch with maintenance costs. You have trees growing along it and you have to dip it out. Tube’s been in there 50 possibly 60 years. That’s pretty good.”

The memo to the township board pointed out the drain office and a property owner had performed some repairs throughout the years.

