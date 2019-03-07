Allegan teen bound to trial over abuse of girlfriend

An Allegan teenager has been bound over on some of the charges prosecutors sought involving abuse of his girlfriend but others were dropped.

Tyrione Isaiah Henriques, 18, was arraigned in January and pleaded not guilty to eight counts including torture, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving force or coercion, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Judge William A. Baillargeon found there was enough to bind him over to Allegan County Circuit Court on five of the charges, with three being dismissed.

Baillargeon ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to show that the count of torture, the count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with intent to commit great harm had happened.

He bound Henriques over on one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

At the first part of the hearing, the alleged victim testified about the abuse she said Henriques inflicted on her. That including beatings, chokings, spraying with chemicals, sexual assaults, pouring urine over her head and other acts. She was cross-examined by the defense, which argued she’d made inconsistent statements in the past about injuries and told people she wasn’t being abused by Henriques.

The hearing was concluded Wednesday, Feb. 27.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.