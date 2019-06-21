Allegan State Game Area hosts open house June 26

The Department of Natural Resources invites the public to visit Allegan State Game Area during an open house Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the game area headquarters at 4590 118th Ave. in Allegan.

Area managers will discuss game area management activities, including Echo Point Shooting Range updates and upcoming timber sales.

The Echo Point Shooting Range, at 3682 Monroe Road in Allegan, offers an outdoor rifle and handgun range that will have stations at 10, 25 and 100 yards. The range is closed through Aug. 31 while undergoing renovations and improvements.

Improvements will include a new parking lot, pathways accessible to those with disabilities, new structures and benches for shooters, new berms and ricochet baffles to improve safety, and sound abatement measures to decrease the sound impact to surrounding properties.

Handouts and maps with more information about the game area will be available at the open house.