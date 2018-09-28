Allegan sets fall clean-up, leaf pick-up

Fall clean-up

Sept. 29—Oct. 6

Dumpsters will be at the Department of Public Works, 691 Airway Drive, Allegan. The DPW will also have tire disposal, metal and Freon appliance recycling.

All City residents may bring their items for disposal and recycling to the public works facility between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. free of charge.

No disposal will be permitted on Sundays.

Participants must prove they are a city resident prior to disposing of any item.

Do not bring household garbage, asphalt, roofing shingles, hazardous household waste, leftover paint, flammables, brush, leaves, cement, brick or stone.

•Hazardous Household Waste including leftover paint is accepted by Drug and Laboratory Disposal Inc., 331 Broad St., Plainwell, MI 49080 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. A fee is charged for this service; it is recommended to call ahead for current pricing and to schedule a drop off at 269-685-9824.

•Seniors and disabled citizens requiring assistance can call City Hall at 673-5511 to schedule a pickup date.

Fall leaf pickup

Oct. 8—Nov. 30

Residents may place leaves at the streets edge for the city to pick up. Placement of leaf piles at the streets edge can only occur during this time frame. The leaf piles need to be within 3-feet of the edge of the road for the vacuums to reach.

Leaf piles cannot be placed near utility poles, guy wires, hydrants, mailboxes or other obstructions. The leaves need to be placed close to the edge of the road, but cannot block storm drains which can cause flooding.

On Monday of each week during this time frame the City will begin on the main streets and then move onto the side streets throughout the week.

•The City is not picking up brush during the Fall Leaf pickup. Leaf piles with brush mixed in will not be picked up. A drop off site for brush is at the Department of Public Works, 691 Airway Drive.