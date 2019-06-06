Allegan seeks sports complex input

The City of Allegan is hosting a community meeting to collect ideas for the future of the Allegan Sport & Wellness Complex at the end of 29th Street, just east of city limits off Hooker Road.

The public is asked to join them at the pavilion Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.

City manager Joel Dye said one of the goals city council set for city staff this year was to analyze and understand what can be done with the sports complex and create a plan to fund regional assets and opportunities.

“We’ll do a brief history of how the complex got here and go around the table, ask questions, talk about what we want to see out there, what it can be and how do we pay for it, etcetera,” Dye said.

Dye said the city manager intern Sarah Perrigo was chosen to take the lead on the project because she is majoring at the University of Michigan in sports management while working towards a master’s degree in urban planning.

“She’s meeting with some of the original funders/founders and digging deep into the archives about its beginning and hopefully next month it will be the beginning of the next chapter for that place.

“If you are into athletics and sports or just a concerned community member—please come on out.”

