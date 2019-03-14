Allegan seeks realtor bids to sell, lease city hall

A request for proposals from qualified realtors to market and sell the iconic Allegan City Hall was approved at the city council meeting Monday, March 11.

Another request for proposals from realtors to market and lease excess office space in what will be the new city hall was also approved.

The realtor bids were kept separate to attract the realtor that has the most experience in economically and efficiently selling property and/or leasing property.

It is anticipated the selection will be completed in April.

“We may get the same realtor for both proposals, but just in case, we may get one who is really good at leasing while another is really good at selling,” said city manager Joel Dye.

Dye said inquiries on the sale of 112 Locust St. (currently city hall and a formerly a bank building) began rolling in about a year ago when the newspaper reported the potential of its sale if the city moved into new headquarters.

“Once the city selects a realtor, part of their job will be to market its best use,” Dye said. The council may decide otherwise, but Dye said he will not be recommending use as office space.

“To be successful you want retail on main retail streets and that’s what I’ll be pushing for—retail or entertainment,” Dye said.

Council member Mike Manning asked how the new city hall project was coming along.

While renovations to 231 Trowbridge St. for the new city hall were approved in February, one month into the project, steel studded walls are under construction. Mid-July is the completion date and the council will now be receiving monthly construction updates.

In other business:

• The city approved the encroachment of a balcony overhang onto the city’s riverfront property. Carl and Carol Canales are converting the rear half of 311 Hubbard St. from a storage space to a dwelling unit and proposed a 6-foot wide balcony on the back of the blue building west of the riverfront driveway. The back faces Veteran’s Memorial Park. The front of the building is Canales’ A-Tech Computer store.

• After a public hearing with no comments, the city approved an application by Sneller Properties, 209 Hubbard St. for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Exemption Certificate allowing a 12-year tax freeze on a $220,000 investment to restore the second story into two single-family apartments.

• A $10,000 bid to replace a public utilities push sewer camera was approved after utility director Doug Sweeris said the purchase was budgeted to replace a camera no longer functioning. A new $3,279 service locator and transmitter was also approved for locating water and sewer lines. Usually working with two locators in the busy season, one is no longer functioning and the cost is an allotment from the replacement equipment fund.

• The seventh annual Living History Tour by the Allegan County Historical Society at Oakwood Cemetery was approved for May 31 and June 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

