Allegan school board member resigns, superintendent secretary retires

Two people attended their final Allegan school board meeting in official capacities Aug. 14—board secretary Jeffrey McLaughlin and superintendent’s secretary and public relations and communications specialist Joni VanNieuwenhuizen.

McLaughlin said he was moving to Wyoming, Mich., and so could no longer serve on the board.

“It’s a new adventure and a new opportunity,” he said.

McLaughlin took office in January 2013 for a six-year term. The Allegan High School graduate works as an insurance representative for Bartz-Rumery Agency in Allegan.

Board president Vicki Knuckles said, “Jeff’s going to be missed. He was an excellent board member. We appreciate his dedication. He’s always been thoughtful in his considerations of issues. He kept himself very informed.”

VanNieuwenhuizen is retiring after a 26-year career with the district. She said she started as a receptionist at the administrative building. She started as the superintendent’s secretary in 1996.

“Providing support to the board of education and to the superintendent’s office has been challenging and a constantly-evolving job I have enjoyed very much,” she said. “Allegan Public Schools is a great school district with many dedicated employees and board members who truly have the best interest of kids in mind.

“I am looking forward to retirement and spending a little more time on the golf course, on the lake and traveling—and spending a lot more time with my family, especially my nine grandchildren.”

Laura Sullivan, who will replace her, started work at the beginning of August.

