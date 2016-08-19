Allegan Rotary cancels annual chicken BBQ this weekend

The final Good Times at the Gazebo concert typically features the Allegan Rotary Club’s annual Chicken Barbecue—but that will not happen this year.

The club cancelled the annual fundraiser due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

The club does expect to bring the barbecue back for next year.

The concert will continue as normal, featuring the Williams Family Band playing classic bluegrass on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. at Mahan Gazebo on Allegan’s riverfront.