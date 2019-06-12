Allegan road work means ‘cone zone’ approaches

About $3.2 million in road and sewer replacement projects could start as early as next week with bidders raring to go.

Allegan’s City Council at their meeting Monday, June 10, approved the low bid of $2,726,427 from Milbocker & Sons Inc. of Allegan for the Russell/Robinson and Wolcott/Highland Neighborhoods. These projects will include street reconstruction and sections of water main and sewer replacement.

The lead pipes will be replaced to the meters, something the council did not want to go ahead with funding until litigation with the state’s new lead and copper rule was resolved; however, through the permitting process the service lines must be completed when replacing water mains.

Milbocker will replace the service lines for $138,200, which is half of what was estimated. This includes 56 water services being replaced in the Robinson/Russell neighborhood and 17 in the Wolcott neighborhood.

Those affected will be receiving notices in the mail.

Streets in the overall capital improvement project include Sherman, Grant, Lincoln, Adams, Hudson, Robinson and Russell streets. All sections of streets are between Western Avenue and Delano Street.

Riverside Drive, Wolcott Street, Highland Avenue and Riverview Park Drive are also included in this contract.

The council approved $2 million in General Obligation Limited Tax Bonds and Michigan Transportation Fund Bonds to finance up to $1,245,000. An interfund transfer from the major street fund to the local streets fund was approved if needed as an end-of-the-year budget adjustment.

“Another project going on at the same time is sidewalks going up Grant Street,” said city manager Joel Dye. “One improvement that will be very noticeable will be outside of Vitale’s Pizza, where we have those dirt parking areas that will be paved with an expanded patio/sidewalk and outside of AutoZone will be repaved with a concrete sidewalk and curved curb.”

The city is also working with Consumers Energy to put in pedestrian lights along Grant Street for a lighted pathway for kids walking to school as part of the Safe Routes to School project. Grant Street is where the crossing guard is located.

Reconstruction of River Street from Babylon Road to 118th Avenue is expected to start in July. This project will widen the road to 32 feet with 5-foot shoulders.

Michigan Paving and Materials of Kalamazoo was approved for this project with a low bid of $511,724. Funding includes a $375,000 small urban grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation and a $125,000 match from Allegan Township.

