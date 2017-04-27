Allegan restaurant's grant was never approved by state

After Allegan city and contracted staff failed to officially complete the application process for a $214,000 grant to help Green Anchor LLC renovate three storefronts at 406 Water St., an original request by the owners for a façade grant request was approved for $41,600.

Green Anchor business partners Bob Sosnowki and Wayne Allen invested $450,000 into façades on the Water Street building that includes the antique store Little Shops of Hoarders, Tammy’s Salon and the exterior and interior of new Redtail 412 restaurant in between the two. They were then told the grant money never came through.

“They dropped the ball,” Sosnowski said. “Those that did the work have not been paid and we’ll probably have to refinance.”

While the project was reported to be on the fast track for receiving a $214,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Commission’s Community Development Block Grant program back in August 2016, the city never officially completed the application process with the state nor was the city ever officially awarded funding from the state.

“A letter of intent was received and accepted as the grant but it was not the grant,” said city manager Joel Dye who joined the city in January 2017. “The owners were told to go ahead and now the MEDC won’t give grants to work that’s already been done.”

Dye noted that after April 2016, when the MEDC sent a letter to the city establishing the amount the state could contribute if certain conditions were met, management of the grant process was transferred from city staff to contracted staff without much guidance or direction and shortly after that transfer of grant management, staffing changes occurred at city hall and work on the interior of the project began.

“The city’s consultant told me I was good to go,” Sosnowski said.

In September 2016, the city paid $21,138 for a new 4-inch water line and site work to serve the building. Last winter, Redtail 412 opened for business and created the jobs that were a condition for the amount of the grant.

“We asked for the money and it wasn’t there,” said Sosnowski.

In February 2017, the city was informed since work had already begun on the building and the employees had been hired, the MEDC would not provide any funding to this project and the city began looking for ways to honor its original intent to provide funding to the project.

Since Sosnowski and Allen had originally requested a façade grant but were encouraged and/or directed by the city to apply for the MEDC grant, the city reviewed the façade improvement grant exceptions, which reserves the right to approve all applications and interpret the guidelines in the best interest of the downtown at the sole discretion of the city and DDA. The review showed $60,000 was still left in its 2017 budget with no current applications under consideration.

With Green Anchor spending nearly $100,000 in façade improvements, including new windows, doors, tuck-pointing and specifically Redtail 412 spending about $350,000 on the interior of the restaurant, the DDA determined they were eligible for a $41,600 grant and the city council authorized the disbursement at the Monday, April 24 meeting.

After the meeting, Allen said he was grateful to receive the façade grant. Sosnowski said although more work was put into the building with the idea that more of the costs would be covered, at least they would recover 40 percent of the façade improvements.

