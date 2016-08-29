Allegan restaurant Redtail 412 project gets block grant

While developer Bob Sosnowski continues restoring the buildings on Water Street that includes antique store Little Shops of Hoarders, Tammy’s Salon and a new restaurant in between the two, the project is on the fast track for receiving $230,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Commission’s Community Development Block Grant program.

Allegan City Council members held a public hearing Wednesday, Aug. 17, and authorized the submission of the grant, which received preapprovals pending an environmental review over the past two to three months.

During the review, the State Historic Preservation Office determined windows needed to be extended closer to the ground. That work is currently underway and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority is pitching in so the windows will not be a financial burden. The original grant request of $214,072 was bumped up to $230,000.

The City of Allegan is also contributing $20,000 for infrastructure improvements which include a new, larger water line to supply a fire suppression system for the block of buildings. Water Street was closed this week for those improvements.

Sosnowski and business partner Wayne Allen are investing $674,000 into the renovation project. The proposed Redtail 412 restaurant at 412 Water St., is expected to create 25 jobs with at least 51 percent of those jobs available to persons qualifying as earning low to moderate income in the county at the time of hire.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.